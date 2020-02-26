News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Multiple people killed in shooting at US brewing giant

Multiple people killed in shooting at US brewing giant
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 10:51 PM

Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a major brewing company in the US.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said there had been a shooting at the Molson Coors Brewing Company campus but did not give the exact number of people killed. He said the gunman had been killed.

He called it “a horrible, horrible day for the employees here”.

He said: “What has happened is there was a horrific shooting that has occurred.

“We’re urging all residents and people in this area to stay away from this area. … They’re continuing their sweep to make sure there is nothing more that’s occurring. It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. It’s a very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation.”

Police tweeted that there was no longer an active threat.

The shooting occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities.

At least 600 people work at the complex, which is widely known in the Milwaukee area as Miller Valley, a reference to the Miller Brewing company that is now part of Molson Coors.

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department.

She was texting from inside the facility and told her husband that there was an active gunman and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Police respond to the shooting at the Molson Coors site (Morry Gash/PA)
Police respond to the shooting at the Molson Coors site (Morry Gash/PA)

Miller Valley features a 160-year-old brewery, with a packaging centre that fills thousands of cans and bottles every minute and a distribution centre the size of five football fields.

The facility is also home to corporate customer service, finance, human resources and engineering.

Tours take people to underground caves where beer was once stored, a saloon with intricate woodwork, a beer hall with stained-glass windows, a champagne room meeting hall with leaded-glass windows, and an outdoor beer garden that can hold 300 people.

ShootingUSTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

The 'best person to unite our party': Sadiq Khan backs Keir Starmer in UK Labour leadership raceThe 'best person to unite our party': Sadiq Khan backs Keir Starmer in UK Labour leadership race

Coronavirus: BBC presenter in 'self-isolation' after returning from ski tripCoronavirus: BBC presenter in 'self-isolation' after returning from ski trip

Coronavirus patient dies in Paris hospitalCoronavirus patient dies in Paris hospital

Nespresso launches probe into allegations of child labour on its coffee farmsNespresso launches probe into allegations of child labour on its coffee farms


Lifestyle

I don't remember a lot of shouting in my household growing up, and neither does my twin.Mum's the Word: How did my parents manage to create a calm household?

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards have been revealed. These are the destinations that came out tops.3 emerging destinations to add to your travel wish list – according to TripAdvisor data

The recent death of Caroline Flack has once again brought the issue of internet trolls and cancel culture back into public discourse.Learning Points: The reality is we all play a role in cancel culture

Rita de Brún speaks with Sean McKeown, Fota Wildlife Park director and longtime Cork resident.‘You’ve got to make the changes you want to see’, says Fota Wildlife director

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »