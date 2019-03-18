'Multiple injuries' in shooting incident on Utrecht tram

Police in the Netherlands say several people have been injured after a shooting in a residential area of the city of Utrecht.

Utrecht police posted on social media that a "shooting incident" had taken place in a tram at 24 Oktoberplein.

The alarm was raised at 10.45am (9.45am Irish time).

Local media reports that a man started shooting on the tram, which was travelling towards Utrecht Centraal train station.

It is reported the gunman fled the scene by car.

BREEK - Volgens getuigen heeft een man in een tram op weg naar Utrecht CS een wapen getrokken en meerdere personen neergeschoten. Hulpdiensten massaal aanwezig en bezig met eerste hulp in de tram. pic.twitter.com/eQOWF2e5Ze — Yelle Tieleman (@YelleTieleman) March 18, 2019

Trauma helicopters have been deployed and "multiple injuries" have been reported.

The scene has been cordoned off and police appealed for the public to avoid the area.

Melding schietincident #24oktoberplein in Utrecht was om 10.45 uur. Het gaat om een schietincident in een tram. Meerdere traumaheli's zijn ingezet om hulp te verlenen. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

The investigation into the Utrecht shooting is considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive”, Dutch police have said.