'Multiple injuries' in shooting incident on Utrecht tram

Emergency services at the 24 Oktoberplace. Photos: EPA/Robin Van Lonkhuijsen
Monday, March 18, 2019 - 10:48 AM
By Denise O’Donoghue

Police in the Netherlands say several people have been injured after a shooting in a residential area of the city of Utrecht.

Utrecht police posted on social media that a "shooting incident" had taken place in a tram at 24 Oktoberplein.

The alarm was raised at 10.45am (9.45am Irish time).

Local media reports that a man started shooting on the tram, which was travelling towards Utrecht Centraal train station.

It is reported the gunman fled the scene by car.

Trauma helicopters have been deployed and "multiple injuries" have been reported.

The scene has been cordoned off and police appealed for the public to avoid the area.

The investigation into the Utrecht shooting is considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive”, Dutch police have said.

