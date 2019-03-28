NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Multiple deaths in vehicle bomb attack on Somalia restaurant

Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 01:51 PM

An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia’s capital, killing at least 10 people, police have said.

Captain Mohamed Hussein said the blast occurred as the restaurant in Mogadishu’s Waberi district was crowded with diners.

At least 16 wounded people were taken to hospitals, the Aamin ambulance service said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The al Qaida-linked al Shabab extremist group often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu with suicide bombings.

Somalis walk near wreckage at the scene (Farah Abdi Warmaseh/AP)

Those often include security checkpoints, hotels and government offices.

The extremist group was chased out of the capital several years ago but continues to hold large parts of rural southern and central Somalia, taxing local people and travellers to fund its deadly quest to establish an Islamic state.

It has thousands of fighters.

The United States military has dramatically increased the number of deadly airstrikes against al Shabab since President Donald Trump took office.

The US is one of a number of actors fighting al Shabab, including a multi-national African Union force, Somali forces and Kenyan troops.

- Press Association

