News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Mugabe burial to be delayed for 30 days, nephew says

Mugabe burial to be delayed for 30 days, nephew says
By Press Association
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 07:58 PM

The burial of Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe will be delayed for a month until a special site can be built at the national Heroes’ Acre monument, a family spokesman said.

The delay is the latest twist in a dramatic tussle between his family and the country’s current leader, a once-trusted deputy who helped oust Mugabe from power.

The decision to build a new resting place for the ex-leader, who died aged 95 in Singapore last week, came after consultations with influential traditional chiefs, Mugabe’s nephew Leo Mugabe told reporters.

The announcement followed days of controversy over where he should be laid to rest, with Mugabe’s widow Grace insisting on a private burial rather than the elaborate state funeral planned by the government.

Leo Mugabe speaks to the media at former president Robert Mugabe’s official residence in the capital Harare (Ben Curtis/AP)
Leo Mugabe speaks to the media at former president Robert Mugabe’s official residence in the capital Harare (Ben Curtis/AP)

“The construction will take about 30 days to complete,” Leo Mugabe said. “The burial will not take place until it is finished.” He said Mugabe’s body would be preserved until then.

The Heroes’ Acre monument is reserved for top officials of Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party who contributed to ending white colonial rule.

Mugabe oversaw its construction with North Korean architects on top of a prominent hill, featuring a towering sculpture of guerrilla fighters.

There are about 130 national heroes buried there, each on a flat surface marked by simple black marble slabs.

Mugabe’s first wife Sally is buried there and a space next to her had been reserved for Mugabe.

But Leo Mugabe said the dead leader will not be buried next to his first wife.

The Mugabe family and the traditional chiefs have apparently decided that a special site, elevated above the other graves, should be created for the country’s founding leader.

The wrangle over the burial highlighted the lasting acrimony between President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who helped oust Mugabe in 2017, and Mugabe’s widow Grace and other family members.

Mr Mnangagwa met them to try to resolve the burial dispute and on Thursday said his government would respect the family’s wishes, adding they have “the full support of the government”.

Mugabe’s body was on view at Rufaro Stadium for a second day on Friday. A stampede on Thursday injured several people trying to view it.

On Saturday, several African heads of state and other dignitaries were expected to attend a state ceremony at the National Sports Stadium.

Government officials earlier said that Mugabe would be given a state burial on Sunday at Heroes’ Acre accompanied by a 21-gun salute, but Leo Mugabe said that will not happen.

“The private burial will be post-Sunday. … There are certain preparations that need to be done at Heroes’ Acre and those developments will take time. These developments are the specifications from the chiefs themselves,” Leo Mugabe said, adding that the family was happy with the decision.

Mugabe was a former guerrilla leader who fought to end white minority rule and led Zimbabwe for 37 years, from independence in 1980 until he was deposed.

- Press Association

MugabeZimbabwe

More in this Section

Joe Biden defends Obama legacy under attack from liberals at Democrat debateJoe Biden defends Obama legacy under attack from liberals at Democrat debate

Johnson says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ of new Brexit dealJohnson says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ of new Brexit deal

Game Of Thrones tapestry transported to home of its inspiration in BayeuxGame Of Thrones tapestry transported to home of its inspiration in Bayeux

Commuters walk or cycle to work in worst Paris transport strikes since 2007Commuters walk or cycle to work in worst Paris transport strikes since 2007


Lifestyle

The latest novel by Irish-American author Mary Beth Keane, exploring what happens behind the closed doors of two NYPD families, has catapulted her into the cultural conversation, writes Esther McCarthyThe secrets we keep: Mary Beth Keane on her latest novel, 'Ask Again, Yes'

‘ieStyle Live’ will bring cutting-edge trends to Cork in an unmissable fashion show next month, hosted by design duo Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon. Ruth O’Connor finds out more, joining them as they put the finishing touches to their new collectionA view from the front row: #IEStyleLive

Ever wondered what it’s like to be on Room to Improve? As the series returns, Vickie Maye takes a deep breath – and hands her house plans over to Dermot Bannon.Vickie Maye working the room with Dermot Bannon

Recently, I ran into a woman who I had known as a teenager.Lindsay Woods: 'On paper, I would say I’m averaging a strong rating of ‘Adequate’'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »