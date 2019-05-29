Mueller to make first public statement on Russia probe

US special counsel Robert Mueller is set to make his first public statement on the Russia investigation today, the Justice Department said.

Mr Mueller will speak at the Justice Department and will not take any questions.

It was not clear what he intended to say but the statement comes amid demands for Mr Mueller to give evidence on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with attorney general William Barr over the handling of his report. Donald Trump and William Barr (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Mueller’s report into Russian meddling in the 2016 election did not find that Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign co-ordinated to sway the presidential election.

It did not reach a conclusion on whether the president had obstructed justice.

- Press Association