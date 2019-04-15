NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Mueller report expected to be released on Thursday

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 05:20 PM

The US Justice Department expects to make special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign public on Thursday.

Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said the redacted report will be sent to Congress and made available to the public on Thursday.

Mr Mueller officially concluded his investigation late last month and submitted a nearly 400-page report to attorney general William Barr.

Mr Barr provided a four-page letter to Congress that detailed Mr Mueller’s “principal conclusions”.

Mr Barr said the special counsel did not find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Mr Trump’s associates during the 2016 presidential campaign.

But Mr Mueller did not reach a definitive conclusion on whether Mr Trump obstructed justice. Instead, Mr Barr said he did not believe the evidence was sufficient to prove that Mr Trump had obstructed justice.

Democrats have questioned how Mr Barr could boil down Mr Mueller’s full report so quickly and allege that it may have been written in a favourable way for the president.

Over the past several weeks, a small group of Justice Department officials has been scouring the document to redact grand jury information and details relating to pending investigations, among other materials.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpRobert MuellerRussia

