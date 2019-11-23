News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Mudslides and floods kill dozens in Kenya

Mudslides and floods kill dozens in Kenya
By Press Association
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 04:01 PM

Kenya’s interior minister says 34 people have died as a result of flooding in the East Africa nation.

Heavy rains unleashed overnight floods in western Kenya. Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi said 17 people died in a mudslide in the village of Takmal in the Pokot Central district, while 12 others lost their lives in mudslides in the villages of Parua and Tapach in Pokot South.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello said five other people died when their car was swept away on the road between Kitale and Lodwar after two rivers overflowed their banks.

Rains in parts of Somalia, South Sudan and Kenya are expected for four to six more weeks (STR)
Rains in parts of Somalia, South Sudan and Kenya are expected for four to six more weeks (STR)

Mr Matiangi said the government sent military and police helicopters to help those affected by the floods, but the scope of the disaster was not yet clear.

“While rescue and recovery efforts remain the priority, a full assessment into the extent of damage caused continues to be a challenge due to harsh weather conditions,” he said.

More than 1 million people in East Africa have been affected by flooding after higher-than-normal rainfall. The latest deaths in Kenya bring to 72 the number of people who have died in a month-and-a-half due to flooding-related causes.

The International Rescue Committee said this month that many people had been reeling from an earlier severe drought in the region. Now rains in parts of Somalia, South Sudan and Kenya are expected for four to six more weeks.

The torrential rain is uncommon for this time of year. Experts have said the changing weather patterns have a huge impact because close to 100% of Kenya’s agriculture is rain-fed.

mudslides

More in this Section

What is Labour’s Brexit policy?What is Labour’s Brexit policy?

Teenage migrant among 39 dead in trailer went missing from Dutch asylum centreTeenage migrant among 39 dead in trailer went missing from Dutch asylum centre

Corbyn says he would be ‘honest broker’ in Labour Brexit referendumCorbyn says he would be ‘honest broker’ in Labour Brexit referendum

Unions angry as Tories expected to announce plan to ban all-out rail strikes in UKUnions angry as Tories expected to announce plan to ban all-out rail strikes in UK


Lifestyle

Sigrid Solbakk Raabe is somewhat of an anomaly as we survey the pop landscape in 2019.Sigrid's optimistic music somewhat of an anomaly of her time

The legendary GAA commentator won’t let age slow him down.Ageing with attitude: Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh on importance of looking forward

Darina’s mission is to teach her students that great food is made with produce that has been prepared simply, and with respect.Simply Delicious: Darina Allen's essential Ballymaloe recipes

What’s it like to be part of the team at Ballymaloe Cookery School? Meet the people that inspire and delight the culinary stars of the future.Prep School: Meet the people behind the scenes of Ballymaloe Cookery School

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »