MPs set to debate range of Brexit plans in day of Commons drama

MPs are jostling to have their favoured outcome for Brexit debated in the House of Commons in what is shaping up to be a day of high drama on January 29.

Following the resounding defeat of Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement in last week’s Commons showdown, the British Prime Minister was forced to set out a Plan B for debate next week.

And thanks to a successful challenge by former attorney general Dominic Grieve, MPs are able to table amendments to Mrs May’s motion setting out a wide range of alternative approaches.

It will be down to Speaker John Bercow which proposals are selected for a vote. Any successful amendments will not have the force of law, but will carry heavy political weight as a signal to Downing Street and Brussels of what kind of Brexit MPs are likely to approve. Speaker John Bercow will decide which amendments are selected for votes (UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA Images)

These are the amendments tabled by Wednesday morning:

Labour frontbench

Backed by Jeremy Corbyn and his senior lieutenants, this would require time to be provided for Parliament to vote on options to prevent a no-deal Brexit, including Labour’s preferred outcome – a permanent customs union, a strong single market relationship and alignment with the EU on rights and standards – and a second referendum.

Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman Tom Brake has tacked his own amendment onto the Labour proposal, which would require Remain to be an option in any referendum.

Citizens’ assembly

Tabled by Labour backbencher Stella Creasy and signed by a total of 18 Labour, Lib Dem and Green MPs, this would extend the two-year Article 50 negotiation process to allow the creation of a 250-member Citizens’ Assembly to debate Brexit and make recommendations.

Indicative votes

Tabled by Commons Brexit Committee chairman Hilary Benn, this would require a series of votes in Parliament on different options for Brexit, to test support among MPs. Brexit Committee chairman Hilary Benn is seeking a series of indicative votes on EU withdrawal options (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Images)

Article 50 extension

Backed by select committee chairs including Mr Benn, Rachel Reeves, Yvette Cooper and Norman Lamb and senior backbenchers including Ed Miliband and Oliver Letwin, this would require the Prime Minister to seek a delay to the planned Brexit date of March 29 if no deal has been approved by February 26.

Power to Parliament

Considered one of the proposals most likely to succeed, the plan tabled by Labour’s Yvette Cooper and Conservative Nick Boles would force a vote on a bill giving Parliament control over the Brexit process if the PM fails to secure a deal by February 26. The bill would give MPs a vote on preventing a no-deal Brexit and extending Article 50.

Proud to be working with @YvetteCooperMP to ensure that Brexit happens on the basis of a deal agreed by the EU and a majority of MPs https://t.co/6L8KqPLLjP— Nick Boles MP (@NickBoles) January 21, 2019

Grieve amendment

Tabled by the former attorney general with cross-party backing from MPs including ex-members of Mrs May’s government Justine Greening, Phillip Lee and Sam Gyimah, this would set aside six days in the run-up to March 29 for debate of Brexit proposals put forward by MPs.

Free votes

This plan from Labour’s Frank Field and Tory Ed Vaizey would require free votes on options including the Irish backstop, a no-deal Brexit, Canadian and Norwegian models for relations with the EU, a customs union relationship and a second referendum to act as a “guide” for government in future talks.

Stop no-deal

Drawn up by Midlands MPs Dame Caroline Spelman and Jack Dromey with cross-party support, this amendment rejects Brexit without a Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on future UK/EU relations.

Time-limited backstop

Tabled by Conservative backbencher Andrew Murrison and thought to be viewed sympathetically by the government, this would put a deadline of December 31 2021 on the backstop arrangement required by the EU to avoid a hard border in Ireland. It is designed to give Mrs May additional negotiating clout by indicating to Brussels that this step might be enough to win parliamentary support for the Withdrawal Agreement reached last November.

Just re-tabled my amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement. It reads; <At end add: ‘but insists on an expiry date to the backstop.’> Short and sweet. Likely to appeal to moderate MPs who just want #Brexit sorted. — andrew murrison (@AWMurrison) January 22, 2019

Also of interest is a motion tabled by veteran Conservative backbencher Christopher Chope and backed by Tory Brexiteers, due for debate on Wednesday evening this week.

Attached to a routine business motion setting out days for debate on private members’ bills, this amendment would prevent the Commons from considering backbench motions on any other days, potentially blocking Mr Grieve’s plan for a series of debates.

