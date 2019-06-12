News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
MPs fail in Commons bid to block no-deal Brexit by next PM

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 05:11 PM

MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit have failed in their latest attempt to seize control of parliamentary business in a bid to stop the next prime minister taking Britain out of the EU without a deal with Brussels.

The Commons voted by 309 to 298 to defeat a cross-party motion which would have given MPs control of the business of the House on June 25.

The vote came after Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson warned that MPs would “reap the whirlwind” if they tried to thwart Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

For Labour, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the move would have enabled MPs to prevent the next prime minister leaving without a deal.

Any Tory leadership candidate should know that Parliament will continue to fight against no deal

Labour sources made clear they would try to find other parliamentary routes.

“This is a disappointing, narrow defeat. But this is just the start, not the end of our efforts to block no deal,” Sir Keir said.

“Labour stands ready to use whatever mechanism it can to protect jobs, the economy and communities from the disastrous consequences of a no-deal Brexit.

“Any Tory leadership candidate should know that Parliament will continue to fight against no deal.”

- Press Association

