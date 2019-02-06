NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

MPs criticise British Government as Commons finishes four hours early

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 04:12 PM

Ministers came under fire after the House of Commons rose more than four hours early despite Brexit uncertainty.

Business announced by the Government was thin on the ground for Wednesday, meaning the Commons began sitting began at 11.30am and ended at 3.27pm.

The Commons usually runs until 7.30pm on Wednesdays.

Labour’s Diana Johnson said the situation was “bang out of order”, writing on Twitter: “Considering Brexit is just 51 days away this is totally irresponsible!”

SNP chief whip Patrick Gray said: “Seemingly the Tory Government thinks there’s nothing worth debating or discussing.”

Proceedings began with Cabinet Office questions followed by Prime Minister’s Questions.

READ MORE: DUP MP Sammy Wilson brands Tusk a 'devilish, trident-wielding, euro maniac'

Ten minutes were then used up by the introduction of a backbench bill, before a debate on two social security motions.

The adjournment debate focused on prostate cancer and started at 2.37pm rather than 7pm, as would normally be the case.

Elsewhere in Parliament, MPs were involved in afternoon debates in Westminster Hall – their second debating chamber – while proceedings in the House of Lords chamber began at 3pm and were predicted to run until 9pm.

The Government last week announced it was cancelling the February recess for MPs, and legislation connected to Brexit still has to be approved.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

House of CommonsPatrick GrayPrime Minister's QuestionsTwitter

More on this topic

DUP MP Sammy Wilson brands Tusk a 'devilish, trident-wielding, euro maniac'

Scotland ‘could face recession in face of no-deal Brexit’

Theresa May to visit Dublin on Friday, Taoiseach says

Outrage, praise and jokes greet Tusk’s ‘special place in hell’ Brexit remark

More in this Section

Scotland ‘could face recession in face of no-deal Brexit’

US court upholds texting suicide manslaughter conviction

Bodies of two walkers found after mountain fall in Scotland

Critics eye protest opportunity as Trump set to return to UK


Lifestyle

6 ways to cover up psoriasis like a pro, as Kim Kardashian West reveals she’s had a flare-up

How to make Chetna Makan’s coconut chicken curry

How to make Chetna Makan’s spicy stuffed okra

Could a 15-minute daily meditation be the key to unlocking your focus?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »