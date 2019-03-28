MPs cleared to vote on Brexit on Friday

MPs are to vote on the UK Government’s EU Withdrawal Agreement on Friday, but the motion will not count as a third attempt to pass a “meaningful vote” on Theresa May’s deal because it will not cover the future relationship with Europe.

Commons Speaker John Bercow cleared the motion for debate, ruling that it complies with parliamentary conventions which bar ministers from asking MPs to vote repeatedly on the same proposals.

If passed by MPs on Friday, the vote would qualify the UK to be granted an automatic delay to May 22 of the formal date of Brexit.

But it would not allow Parliament to go ahead and ratify the withdrawal package, as Brexit legislation allows this only after the passage of a “meaningful vote” on both the Withdrawal Agreement and a Political Declaration on the future relationship. Plans for a vote on Brexit were announced by Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom (PA)

Moving the motion to enable the debate to take place on March 29 – which was initially slated as Brexit day – the Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom urged MPs to back the deal “so that we can leave the EU in an orderly way that gives businesses and people the certainty that they need”.

