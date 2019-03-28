NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

MPs cleared to vote on Brexit on Friday

Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 05:30 PM

MPs are to vote on the UK Government’s EU Withdrawal Agreement on Friday, but the motion will not count as a third attempt to pass a “meaningful vote” on Theresa May’s deal because it will not cover the future relationship with Europe.

Commons Speaker John Bercow cleared the motion for debate, ruling that it complies with parliamentary conventions which bar ministers from asking MPs to vote repeatedly on the same proposals.

If passed by MPs on Friday, the vote would qualify the UK to be granted an automatic delay to May 22 of the formal date of Brexit.

But it would not allow Parliament to go ahead and ratify the withdrawal package, as Brexit legislation allows this only after the passage of a “meaningful vote” on both the Withdrawal Agreement and a Political Declaration on the future relationship.

Plans for a vote on Brexit were announced by Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom (PA)

Moving the motion to enable the debate to take place on March 29 – which was initially slated as Brexit day – the Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom urged MPs to back the deal “so that we can leave the EU in an orderly way that gives businesses and people the certainty that they need”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Long delay to Brexit now seems to be the most likely outcome

PSNI chief fears losing European Arrest Warrant in event of no-deal Brexit

Brexit can be stopped and doing so must be top priority, says Sturgeon

Why are DUP MPs still opposed to Theresa May’s deal?

KEYWORDS

Boris JohnsonBrexitDUPJacob Rees-MoggJeremy CorbynpoliticsTheresa May

More in this Section

Brexit: what happens next?

‘Herculean, selfless, inglorious’: What the British papers say on May’s vow to step down

Woman with novel gene mutation lives almost pain-free, researchers find

May offers to sacrifice her premiership to get her Brexit deal through


Lifestyle

Dad's the word: I worry less about the kids, because I know my wife is all over that side of things

The rarest Beatles record of them all goes under the hammer

Picture This cement standing as Ireland's favourite band with rollicking Dublin gig

Learning Points: He stays in his room and refuses to go to school

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »