MP who tweeted it was 'all over' for Theresa May says Tories must unite

Theresa May’s former policy adviser George Freeman, who on Saturday tweeted that it was “all over” for the prime minister, has played down talk that there were plans for a coup against her.

“I don’t think there was ever a coup. There are many of us in the backbench party very frustrated that the Cabinet is completely split and briefing against each other," he said.

“If they can’t unite behind Theresa May, then they should have the guts to find somebody they can unite behind. Brexit is like the Death Star of politics. I always feared it would be like this. It’s destroying and soaking up all the Prime Minister’s room for manoeuvre and political goodwill. I was simply saying if that’s where we are, if the price we have to pay is to change to get a solution to this, then so be it.

I’ve never known this country so divided, so angry and in such a dangerous state. I think we’re close to civil unrest. This is not politics as normal.

“I think one of the extraordinary things about Brexit is it’s made spectators of all of us. I’m an elected representative of 76,000 people and I don’t know what’s going on.”

Meanwhile, cabinet ministers have begun leaving Number 10 after a meeting with the Prime Minister.

- Press Association