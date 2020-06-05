News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Movie composers John Williams and Ennio Morricone win top Spanish prize

By Press Association
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 01:44 PM

A Spanish foundation has awarded one of the country’s most prestigious awards to composers Ennio Morricone and John Williams for their film work.

The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards said the Italian and American composers “have enriched hundreds of films with their talent”.

The pair “demonstrate complete mastery of composition as well as narrative, building emotion, tension and lyricism at the service of cinematographic images”.

John Williams scored Star Wars (Handout/PA)
John Williams scored Star Wars (Handout/PA)

The 88-year-old Williams has scored movies such as Star Wars, Jaws, the Indiana Jones series and the first three Harry Potter films.

The 91-year-old Morricone has over the past seven decades produced more than 400 scores for cinema and television.


