News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Mourners demand justice after Hong Kong student dies in protest clash

Mourners demand justice after Hong Kong student dies in protest clash
By Press Association
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 03:41 PM

A Hong Kong student who fell from a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters has died, fuelling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The Hospital Authority said 22-year-old Chow Tsz-Lok died on Friday morning, and the government expressed “great sorrow and regret” over his death, while police said they will propose a public inquest.

Chants of “Hong Kong people, revenge” and “A blood debt must be paid in blood” rang out during multiple memorial events across the city at night as mourners demanded truth and justice over his death.

At the suburban garage where Mr Chow fell, thousands waited in a long line to light candles and place white flowers and paper cranes at the spot where he fell.

Protesters pay homage to Chow Tsz-Lok (Kin Cheung/AP)
Protesters pay homage to Chow Tsz-Lok (Kin Cheung/AP)

Some hugged each other in tears. Others called for a city-wide strike and in some locations, protesters blocked roads and set street fires.

About 1,000 masked protesters had earlier marched through the central business district chanting anti-police slogans. Dozens shouted abuse at several police officers, calling them “murderers”.

Although the cause of his fall has not been determined, it deepened anger against police, who have been accused of heavy-handed tactics including widespread use of tear gas and pepper spray since the protests demanding democratic reforms started in June.

Mr Chow had reportedly been in a coma with a brain injury since he was found early on Monday sprawled in a pool of blood on the second floor of the building. Police believed he fell from an upper floor but it was not captured on security cameras.

Minutes earlier, television footage showed riot police firing tear gas at the building after objects were hurled down at officers in the street when they chased off a mob. Police did not rule out the possibility Mr Chow was fleeing from tear gas but noted officers fired from a distance.

A protester light candles (Kin Cheung/AP)
A protester light candles (Kin Cheung/AP)

Police official Suzette Foo repeatedly denied claims that officers pushed him down and delayed emergency services. She said police entered the building late on Sunday for a dispersal operation before Mr Chow arrived and a second time just after he was found unconscious.

She said new video showed him wandering alone on the second floor of the car park for more than half an hour before he took the stairs to an upper floor. Minutes later, he was found dead.

She pledged the force will be impartial and will recommend a public inquest.

There have been only few fatalities during the unrest, including some reported deaths by suicide and a man who fell to his death while hanging pro-democracy banners on a building.

Last month, two teenagers were injured in separate incidents when police fired guns at them in self-defence but both recovered.

Prominent activist Joshua Wong said Mr Chow’s death made protesters’ demands for an investigation into police conduct even more crucial.

READ MORE

Hong Kong student dies after fall during protest clash

More on this topic

Hong Kong student dies after fall during protest clashHong Kong student dies after fall during protest clash

Pro-Beijing politician stabbed in Hong KongPro-Beijing politician stabbed in Hong Kong

Xi Jinping meets Carrie Lam in ‘vote of confidence’ over Hong Kong protestsXi Jinping meets Carrie Lam in ‘vote of confidence’ over Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong police arrest man in knife attack at protest siteHong Kong police arrest man in knife attack at protest site

Chow Tsz-LokprotestsTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

Fake rhino horn made with horse hair ‘could help conservation efforts’Fake rhino horn made with horse hair ‘could help conservation efforts’

Placido Domingo pulls out of Tokyo Olympics cultural eventPlacido Domingo pulls out of Tokyo Olympics cultural event

Hong Kong student dies after fall during protest clashHong Kong student dies after fall during protest clash

Book by anonymous insider says Trump is ‘volatile and incompetent’Book by anonymous insider says Trump is ‘volatile and incompetent’


Lifestyle

A bond like no other.Frozen’s tale of redemptive love can help siblings to value that sisterly bond

He was the man behind the iconic Galaxy dress. Now Roland Mouret is turning his attention to the world of art, collaborating with Dragana Jurisic for an exhibition at the RHA. Ahead of his visit to Dublin to talks to Ruth O'Connor.Why the designer behind the iconic Galaxy dress, Roland Mouret, is coming to Dublin

Loftus Hall hosted overnight paranormal tours in October – but the haunted house is worth a visit to Wexford any time of year, writes Vickie Maye.Is Loftus hall really Ireland's most haunted house?

One of my favourite novels to teach is Of Mice and Men. I know it’s been on the curriculum forever; I remember watching the film with Gary Sinise in school myself, but Steinbeck’s message is timeless.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: I questioned Irish being a compulsory subject and I clearly upset people

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »