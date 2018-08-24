Home»Breaking News»world

Mount Etna roars into action with ash and lava

Friday, August 24, 2018 - 04:56 PM

Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular action, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) said the volcano, which initially “re-awoke” in late July, sprang into fuller action by shooting up chunks of flaming lava as high as 500ft almost constantly.

On Friday, INGV said the action was continuing, feeding ash plumes several hundred yards into the air above the crater.

Mount Etna spews lava (Boris Behncke/INGV/AP)

No evacuations of towns on Etna’s slopes were reported.

Sicilians farm on the fertile soils of the slopes of Etna. The volcano is also a popular destination for hikers on the Mediterranean island.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

WorldItalyEtnaUKEtnastorycomposite

More in this Section

How countries around the world are waging war against plastic bags

Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm

US officials prepare for flooding as hurricane hits Hawaii

US cuts aid to Palestinians by more than $200 million


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 35
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »