Motorway overpass collapses in India

Tuesday, September 04, 2018 - 12:00 AM

A motorway overpass has collapsed in the Indian city of Kolkata, with a concrete segment slamming to the ground and killing at least one person, officials said.

Half a dozen vehicles, including a bus, fell with the broken section of concrete, about 100ft long, in the Majerhat neighbourhood.

News reports said more than 20 people were taken to hospital, and at least one person died, according to an official at Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital.

Officials are unsure how many people might be trapped beneath the concrete, and police and firefighters worked into the night, using cutting tools to clear the wreckage.


