Motion tabled in House of Lords on bill to further delay Brexit

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 10:13 AM

A motion has been tabled in the House of Lords for Yvette Cooper's bill to be rushed through the second chamber in a single day, allowing it to become law by the end of today.

Proposals to further delay the date of Brexit have moved closer to becoming law after they squeaked through the Commons by one vote last night.

The draft legislation tabled by Labour former minister Yvette Cooper requires British Prime Minister Theresa May to table a motion seeking MPs' approval for an extension to the Article 50 process beyond April 12 to a date of her choosing.

Tory Brexiteers strongly opposed the measures and, shortly before the final vote, they expressed their frustration at the Bill clearing all stages in the Commons in a matter of hours.

But there were cheers in the chamber when the result was revealed at almost 11.30pm, after the legislation passed through all stages in the Commons in a single day.

Today's motion was put forward by Labour's deputy leader in the Lords, Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town.

But it was countered by several amendments from Conservative peers demanding the bill should be dealt with in the normal way, which would effectively delay its passage beyond next week's EU summit

UK Chancellor says Brexit deal referendum ‘credible’ as delay bill passes by one vote

PA & Digital Desk

Brexit

