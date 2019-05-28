NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Mother to go on trial in UK charged with murder of teenage sons

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 11:04 AM

A mother will go on trial later this year in the UK charged with murdering her two teenage sons.

Sarah Barrass appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday accused of killing Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 13 and 14 respectively, following an incident at a house in Sheffield.

She appeared for a 10-minute long hearing alongside 37-year-old Brandon Machin, who is also accused of murdering the two boys.

A police officer takes flowers from schoolchildren to lay at a property on Gregg House Road in Shiregreen (Danny Lawson/PA)

Barrass, 34, is also charged with three counts of attempted murder against two other children.

Judge Roger Thomas QC fixed a trial date for November 12, at Sheffield Crown Court.

He said they will appear again for a hearing at the same court on June 21.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Thomas remanded the pair in custody.

Police were called to a semi-detached house in Sheffield’s Shiregreen area at around 7.30am on Friday.

Detectives have given no indication about the nature of the incident, but have confirmed it was confined to one property and was not a shooting.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

- Press Association

