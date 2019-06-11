Mother stabbed by teenage robber in England as she walked with toddler in pushchair

A woman walking with her toddler in a pushchair has been stabbed by a teenage boy in a bungled robbery in England.

The attacker, aged between 14 and 16, tricked the victim by pretending to ask for directions in Caedmon Road, Islington, north London just before 5pm on Friday.

He demanded her phone and, when she refused to hand it over, stabbed her in the leg.

Appeal for information after woman stabbed in attempted robbery #Islington

Detective Sergeant Adrian Brown from the Metropolitan Police said: “This woman had her child with her and was kind enough to stop and help a young man with directions.

“Terribly, this request turned out to be a ruse and the male suspect demanded the woman’s phone. She refused and was stabbed in the leg.

“By pure chance the injury inflicted did not cause any lasting damage. It could easily have been far worse. We need to catch this dangerous male.”

Officers are going door to door and viewing CCTV footage, and have asked for witnesses to come forward.

The suspect is black, about 5ft 3in, and was wearing dark clothes including a jacket and trucker-style cap at the time of the attack.

Mr Brown added: “Did you see him hanging around the area? Perhaps you noticed him making off? Equally, if you have information about who could have been involved, please call the police.

“He did not hesitate to use a weapon against a mother with a child. We need to find him and bring him in for questioning.”

Extra police patrols are in place in the area.

The woman was taken to hospital where her injuries were found to be non-life threatening or changing and she was later discharged.

Anyone with information can call the UK's West Area Command on 101 quoting CAD6063/07JUN, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

