News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Mother pays tribute to ‘cheeky little chappie’ after Manchester river death

Mother pays tribute to ‘cheeky little chappie’ after Manchester river death
By Press Association
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 05:02 PM

The mother of an 11-month-old boy who died after being found in a river said her “cheeky little chappie” will be the “heart of our family for many years to come”.

Zakari William Bennett-Eko was pulled out of the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, by firefighters after reports that a child was in the water shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital from the scene near Blackburn Street in the town centre but died a short time later.

In a tribute issued on Friday, his mother Emma Blood said: “On Wednesday afternoon my life changed forever. I woke up that morning being a mummy to the most wonderful cute little boy and by the afternoon Zakari was taken from me in the most tragic of circumstances.

It's hard to comprehend what has happened and that I will not get to see my baby grow up to be the handsome decent man I knew he would become.

“Zakari was my life for 11 months and will be the heart of our family for many years to come.

“He was a cheeky little chappie with a smile that melted hearts. He was the youngest of five generations of our family and was loved beyond belief.

“Zakari wrapped everyone around his little finger. He was a happy and content baby with a gorgeous little smile and a head full of curls. Everyone that met him fell in love with him instantly.

“It’s hard to comprehend what has happened and that I will not get to see my baby grow up to be the handsome decent man I knew he would become.

“My family and I would like to thank everybody for their continued support, it is very much appreciated and would like to ask for privacy at this traumatic time.”

Tearful mourners, many who were mothers with young children, have left flowers, soft toys and candles on the bridge in Blackburn Street.

Among the tributes was a large cuddly bear with a card which read: “To a beautiful little boy. Sleep tight little man. Our thoughts are with your family. From all of us at Lidl Radcliffe.”

One card with flowers read: “Goodnight and God Bless beautiful innocent boy. Fly high Angel.”

Earlier on Friday, Zakari’s father made his first appearance in court accused of the youngster’s murder.

Zak Eko, 22, of no fixed address, was brought from custody to Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

In a hearing lasting barely a minute, he was flanked by prison officers as he entered the dock and gave his name as Zak Bennett-Eko and confirmed his date of birth.

Eko, wearing a grey top and grey jogging bottoms, was told by Deputy District Judge Vincent McDade that the matter needed to be dealt with in a crown court.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday September 16.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Campaigners launch new legal challenge to force PM into Brexit delayCampaigners launch new legal challenge to force PM into Brexit delay

British Airways cancels flights ahead of next pilots’ strikeBritish Airways cancels flights ahead of next pilots’ strike

Baby boy dies after being rescued from Manchester riverBaby boy dies after being rescued from Manchester river

Mike Ashley insists ‘elevation’ on track but new auditor remains a mysteryMike Ashley insists ‘elevation’ on track but new auditor remains a mystery

TOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Joe Biden defends Obama legacy under attack from liberals at Democrat debateJoe Biden defends Obama legacy under attack from liberals at Democrat debate

Johnson says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ of new Brexit dealJohnson says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ of new Brexit deal

Game Of Thrones tapestry transported to home of its inspiration in BayeuxGame Of Thrones tapestry transported to home of its inspiration in Bayeux

Commuters walk or cycle to work in worst Paris transport strikes since 2007Commuters walk or cycle to work in worst Paris transport strikes since 2007


Lifestyle

As a part of Scéal: A story of Irish Design, Kilkenny welcomes recent jewellery design graduates from the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI) Jewellery and Goldsmithing Course in Co Kilkenny to find Ireland’s best emerging jewellery designer in it’s ‘From Bench to Business’ programme.Wish List: From pots, perfume and jewellery collections

Garden designer and broadcaster Matthew Wilson takes a look at how tastes and trends have evolved through the decades.From crazy paving to patios: How tastes have evolved through the decades

Peter Dowdall looks at a trio of plants which provide fantastic colour and ground coverVigorous performers: A trio of plants that provide vibrant colour and ground cover

Kya deLongchamps explains why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture.Vintage View: Why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »