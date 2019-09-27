News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Mother-of-three killed by pet dogs at home in the UK named

Mother-of-three killed by pet dogs at home in the UK named
By Press Association
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 04:33 PM

A woman who was mauled to death by her two dogs has been formally named by police.

Elayne Stanley, 44, died at her home in Widnes, Cheshire in the UK, on Tuesday after she was attacked by the two American bulldogs.

One dog was shot at the scene and on Friday police confirmed the second dog had also been destroyed.

Police officers at the scene in Graham Road in Widnes (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police officers at the scene in Graham Road in Widnes (Peter Byrne/PA)

Screams were heard from neighbours as the two dogs, who were not a banned breed, attacked Ms Stanley at her home on Graham Road at about 5.15pm.

Neighbours said they believed her 12-year-old twin daughters were at home at the time, along with her older daughter, who is in her 20s.

A force spokesman said the family was being supported by specialist officers and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Elderly British couple convicted after cocaine found in suitcases on cruise shipElderly British couple convicted after cocaine found in suitcases on cruise ship

Michael Winner’s widow tells court she was tied up during robberyMichael Winner’s widow tells court she was tied up during robbery

English policeman sacked after admitting online grooming chargesEnglish policeman sacked after admitting online grooming charges

Nostalgic Thomas Cook customers snap up memorabilia on eBayNostalgic Thomas Cook customers snap up memorabilia on eBay

Cheshire Policedog attackTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Trump wants to cap refugee numbers at record lowTrump wants to cap refugee numbers at record low

Teething gels contain sugar and alcohol, researchers sayTeething gels contain sugar and alcohol, researchers say

Mac Miller overdose death: Third man charged with drug offencesMac Miller overdose death: Third man charged with drug offences

Dominic Cummings: It’s not surprising voters are angry at MPs over BrexitDominic Cummings: It’s not surprising voters are angry at MPs over Brexit


Lifestyle

Manners maketh the man.11 things you’ll only know if you’re way too polite for your own good

Grab a blanket and a mug of something hot, and settle down with one of these thrilling reads.We’ve reviewed some of the best new thriller and crime novels to read during autumn evenings

The desert nation hopes to attract millions more tourists, and will exempt them from some – but only some – of its laws.As Saudi Arabia announces first tourist visas, here’s what foreign visitors need to know

Peter Dowdall casts an eye over blooms and events that come into their own from September onwards.Autumn is blooming with gardening events

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »