NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Mother of British tourist missing in Australia feels ‘completely numb’

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 09:12 AM

The mother of a British tourist who went missing from a beach in Australia a week ago said she feels “completely numb” as she visited the spot where his belongings were found.

Tanya McNab travelled to Shelly Beach on the New South Wales coast, where a vigil for Hugo Palmer and his friend Erwan Ferrieux was held on Sunday.

She said her son had been living his dream by visiting Australia, but it had “only just started”.

“I’m feeling numb — completely numb. I have been since I heard the news,” she said.

Mr Palmer, from East Grinstead, East Sussex, and Mr Ferrieux, a French national, arrived in Australia in November, and had been in the Port Macquarie area since February 17.

A major search was launched after items belonging to the 20-year-olds were found at the beach near Port Macquarie late that night.

The air and sea operation was scaled back on Wednesday, although sweeps of the area were due to continue.

On Sunday, locals and backpackers from Port Macquarie joined Mr Palmer’s mother and members of his family on the beach for a vigil.

The men’s belongings were arranged on the sand and flowers were laid.

One of the vigil’s organisers, Betsey Drake, told ABC: “We decided as a community we were missing them too, even though we never met them.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Police chase collision leaves elderly couple dead

Billy Connolly to lead Tartan Day Parade in New York

British sisters who died in Vietnam tragedy were not acting recklessly – parents

May’s Tory party ‘destroying itself’ claims breakaway MP


KEYWORDS

BritainAustraliaMissing Person

More in this Section

French yellow vest protesters seek momentum on 15th week

Several people buried by avalanche in Austria

Explosions and delays mark Nigeria’s presidential election

Venezuela: Troops fire tear gas at residents on border with Columbia


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Vintage fashion and home-ware are back in style

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »