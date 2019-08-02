News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Mother jailed for life for murdering daughters who ‘got in the way’ of sex life

Mother jailed for life for murdering daughters who ‘got in the way’ of sex life
By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 12:31 PM

A mother who murdered her two young daughters after they “got in the way” of her sex life has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years.

Louise Porton was found guilty on Thursday of killing three-year-old Lexi Draper and 17-month-old Scarlett Vaughan, less than three weeks apart, last year.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court convicted her of both murders following a five-week trial.

Jailing Porton on Friday, Mrs Justice Yip described her actions as “evil” and “calculated”, and told her: “These were blameless young children who were plainly vulnerable and ought to have been able to rely on their mother to protect and nurture them.

“Instead you took their young lives away.”

Louise Porton murdered sisters Lexi Draper (left) and Scarlett Vaughan (right) after they ‘got in the way’ of her sex life (Warwickshire Police/PA)
Louise Porton murdered sisters Lexi Draper (left) and Scarlett Vaughan (right) after they ‘got in the way’ of her sex life (Warwickshire Police/PA)

Porton, who described herself to male suitors as a “model”, accepted 41 friend requests on a dating app just a day after Lexi’s death.

She was described as being “calm and emotionless” following Scarlett’s death and delayed calling an ambulance for the youngster, even filling up with petrol as the toddler lay dead or dying in her car.

When Lexi was ill in hospital, just over a week before she died, Porton took topless photos in the toilets and was arranging to perform sex acts for money with a man she had met through a website.

Warwickshire Police said it was also “clear from the evidence” that callous Porton had tried to kill her three-year-old twice before, in early January 2018, before eventually succeeding.

At the time, she used her Google account to search for “Why did my 3 year(-old) stop breathing”, and “How long after drowning can someone be resuscitated?”

The 23-year-old, of Skiddaw, Rugby, Warwickshire, suffocated Lexi in the early hours of January 15 last year and was then heard “laughing” at a funeral parlour two days before killing Scarlett just over two weeks later, on February 1.

The girls’ father, Chris Draper, who never had the chance to meet Scarlett, said he felt “broken”, with “nothing to live for”.

In a  victim impact statement read to court by the prosecution, he said: “Why did Louise do something so evil to our beautiful daughters?

“You are their mother, the person supposed to care for them, protect and love them.

“They were just an inconvenience to you; how could you do this?”

Porton sat in the dock throughout the hearing, with her head resting on her hands, looking down at her feet.

Mr Draper added: “I sit and think, day and night, and I can’t understand why my two little girls were taken away because Louise wanted to sleep around.

“Maybe if social services had listened to me, my girls would still be alive today.”

Mr Draper, who was in court for sentencing, said: “I hate Louise.

“No punishment will ever be enough, as I will never get my daughters back.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

'It has left you with a mark' judge tells teenage boy who defiled a 12-year-old girl'It has left you with a mark' judge tells teenage boy who defiled a 12-year-old girl

Man's legal entitlement to anonymity 'whisked away in the blink of an eye' by Google, lawyer tells courtMan's legal entitlement to anonymity 'whisked away in the blink of an eye' by Google, lawyer tells court

Limerick man facing charges of wildlife trafficking in US appears before High CourtLimerick man facing charges of wildlife trafficking in US appears before High Court

Mother in UK guilty of murdering young daughters who ‘got in the way’ of sex lifeMother in UK guilty of murdering young daughters who ‘got in the way’ of sex life

Birmingham Crown CourtLexi DraperLouise PortonScarlett VaughanWarwickshireCourtBritainTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Belgian woman tells of six days she spent trapped in overturned car during heatwaveBelgian woman tells of six days she spent trapped in overturned car during heatwave

Croatian capital sealed off as gunman kills sixCroatian capital sealed off as gunman kills six

Thai premier orders probe after four injured in Bangkok blastsThai premier orders probe after four injured in Bangkok blasts

Video: Drivers stunned as small plane lands on roadVideo: Drivers stunned as small plane lands on road


Lifestyle

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

Aine Fox explores the origins of one of the world’s most famous lagers.It’s International Beer Day – discover the pretty Czech town where Pilsner is brewed

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Just how much should we trust TripAdvisor? Pat Fitzpatrick puts the website to the test on holiday — but also in his native Cork.The trouble with TripAdvisor: How much can we trust the travel website?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »