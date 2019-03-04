NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Mother in UK court charged with murdering her baby girl

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 01:06 PM

A woman has appeared in court in England charged with murdering her three-month-old baby girl.

Kamila Bogdan, 40, appeared in the dock at Bromley Magistrates' Court today accused of killing Jolia Bogdan at an address in Tamworth Road, Croydon, south London on Saturday.

The defendant, who gave her address as Tamworth Road, was assisted by an interpreter as she spoke to confirm her address, date of birth and nationality as Polish.

Police have said they were called by the ambulance service just before midday on Saturday to a home in London after it was reported that a baby was unresponsive.

READ MORE: Novichok poisoning: Intelligence services probed 'unusual' activity at Russian embassy in London

The baby was taken from the scene in Croydon to hospital and was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

Bogdan, dressed in a dark jacket, was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, March 6.

More on this topic

Arrest warrant issued for woman who impeded investigation; Gardaí have 'no idea where she is'

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou sues Canada over arrest

Supreme Court sits outside Dublin for first time in 80 years

Big hike in elderly ripped off paying for odd jobs


KEYWORDS

courtmurder

More in this Section

Brexit-proofing of agri-food sector stepped up

Police in London hunt two men over stab murder of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney

Algeria’s president announces bid for fifth term amid protests

New Orleans fatal crash suspect told police: ‘I have a drinking problem’


Lifestyle

Is a rectangular wand the secret to creating perfect curls? We put the Chopstick Styler to the test

The plants that brave the elements to adapt to their local climate

Why is it that some people love the taste of things others hate?

The key to the success of 30-year Waterford music shop

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »