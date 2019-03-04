Mother in UK court charged with murdering her baby girl

A woman has appeared in court in England charged with murdering her three-month-old baby girl.

Kamila Bogdan, 40, appeared in the dock at Bromley Magistrates' Court today accused of killing Jolia Bogdan at an address in Tamworth Road, Croydon, south London on Saturday.

The defendant, who gave her address as Tamworth Road, was assisted by an interpreter as she spoke to confirm her address, date of birth and nationality as Polish.

Police have said they were called by the ambulance service just before midday on Saturday to a home in London after it was reported that a baby was unresponsive.

The baby was taken from the scene in Croydon to hospital and was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

Bogdan, dressed in a dark jacket, was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, March 6.