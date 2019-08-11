News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Mosque shooting in Norway treated as attempted terrorist attack

Mosque shooting in Norway treated as attempted terrorist attack
By Press Association
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 03:40 PM

Police in Norway’s capital have said the shooting at a mosque that wounded one person is being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack.

One suspect is in custody after the shooting at the Al-Noor Islamic Centre in the Oslo suburb of Baerum on Saturday.

Police said they believe no-one else was involved.

Police attend the scene (Terje Pedersen/AP)
Police attend the scene (Terje Pedersen/AP)

They said the alleged perpetrator is also a murder suspect in a separate case.

Oslo police official Rune Skjold told a news conference Sunday that the suspect, a man in his 20s, has been found to hold extreme right-wing views and animosity toward immigrants.

After the shooting, police went to his residence and said they found his 17-year-old sister dead.

Police said the man is a suspect in that death.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Stepping back in time: The Miami Showband musicalStepping back in time: The Miami Showband musical

More than 30 dead after typhoon in ChinaMore than 30 dead after typhoon in China

Ireland narrowly miss out on medals at World Junior Rowing ChampionshipsIreland narrowly miss out on medals at World Junior Rowing Championships

Cork film industry facing into unwanted funding dramaCork film industry facing into unwanted funding drama

NorwayShootingTerrorism. Mosque

More in this Section

1,000 evacuated due to wildfire on Gran Canaria1,000 evacuated due to wildfire on Gran Canaria

Monsoon rains cause severe flooding and 17 deaths in PakistanMonsoon rains cause severe flooding and 17 deaths in Pakistan

Tear gas fired as Hong Kong protests continueTear gas fired as Hong Kong protests continue

Muslims mark Eid and final days of hajj in Saudi ArabiaMuslims mark Eid and final days of hajj in Saudi Arabia


Lifestyle

Playstival is the latest family festival to be launched this summer. Ciara McDonnell rounds up the child-focused events worth travelling for.The spectacular rise of the family festival

Pittsburgh is a city transformed and on the rise. Yet it still finds time to reflect on its fascinating history, writes Joe Leogue.Pittsburgh: A city reborn and reaching new highs

A dermatologist explains how to do some DIY skin mapping at home.Skin mapping: What is it and how can it transform your approach to skincare?

I would like to say I no longer panic at the thought of the dreaded back to school organisation.Lindsay Woods: I still panic at the dreaded back to school organisation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »