Mosaic floor in ancient Roman villa revealed in Verona

Archaeologists have briefly revealed a well-preserved mosaic floor of an ancient Roman villa first discovered almost a century ago near the northern Italian city of Verona.

A regional archaeology official said on Friday that the mosaic in bright shades of red, pink, orange, purple and yellow unearthed last week came from what had been the servants’ quarters.

It appeared to be “in a good state of conservation”. A man cleans the mosaic (AP)

Mosaics revealing the site of an ancient villa were first discovered in 1922.

Archaeologists have been doing partial digs to determine the scale of the site and in preparation for the area to be turned into an open-air museum.