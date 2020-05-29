News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Mosaic floor in ancient Roman villa revealed in Verona

Mosaic floor in ancient Roman villa revealed in Verona
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 05:10 PM

Archaeologists have briefly revealed a well-preserved mosaic floor of an ancient Roman villa first discovered almost a century ago near the northern Italian city of Verona.

A regional archaeology official said on Friday that the mosaic in bright shades of red, pink, orange, purple and yellow unearthed last week came from what had been the servants’ quarters.

It appeared to be “in a good state of conservation”.

A man cleans the mosaic (AP)
A man cleans the mosaic (AP)

Mosaics revealing the site of an ancient villa were first discovered in 1922.

Archaeologists have been doing partial digs to determine the scale of the site and in preparation for the area to be turned into an open-air museum.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

ItalyTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Donald Trump and Twitter duel over president’s vow to crack down in MinneapolisDonald Trump and Twitter duel over president’s vow to crack down in Minneapolis

Timing of Boris Johnson’s announcement on allowing group meet-ups in UK questionedTiming of Boris Johnson’s announcement on allowing group meet-ups in UK questioned

Global backlash after CNN reporter arrested live on air by US policeGlobal backlash after CNN reporter arrested live on air by US police

UK police probe death of man at castle after ‘altercation with two youths’UK police probe death of man at castle after ‘altercation with two youths’


Lifestyle

A whiff of new normality is in the air, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: How to put a post-lockdown world in the frame

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'DriscollScene & Heard: Fun culture quiz

The story of how the Cork-based executive head chef faced her “demons” and turned around her life just before her 30th birthday.This is me: Trisha Lewis transforms her body and mindset

A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter feature among today's top tips.Friday's TV Highlights: A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »