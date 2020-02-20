News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Morgan Stanley buying E-Trade for £10bn

Morgan Stanley buying E-Trade for £10bn
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 01:58 PM

Investment bank Morgan Stanley has announced it will buy the online brokerage E-Trade for roughly 13 billion dollars (£10 billion).

It is one of the biggest deals on Wall Street since the financial crisis.

The deal is also the latest chapter in Morgan Stanley’s transformation from the scrappy, deal-doing, stock-trading investment bank to a more well-rounded financial firm now more reliant on its asset and wealth management businesses.

According to the terms of the all-stock deal, E-Trade shareholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each share they own.

Morgan Stanley has shifted into new, more universal financial services (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Morgan Stanley has shifted into new, more universal financial services (Mark Lennihan/AP)

E-Trade chief executive Mike Pizzi will continue to run the firm once it becomes a division within Morgan Stanley.

Under chief executive James Gorman, Morgan Stanley has shifted into new, more universal financial services that can bring in steady revenue when the more traditional parts of the bank’s business – trading and advising clients – slow down or suffer in difficult markets.

The strategy has worked.

Morgan Stanley’s income has been less volatile, the bank has been consistently hitting its profitability goals, and the bank had record profits last year.

Mr Gorman said in a statement: “E-Trade represents an extraordinary growth opportunity for our wealth management business and a leap forward in our wealth management strategy.”

Discount brokers such as E-Trade have engaged in a vicious fight for customers since late last year, when Charles Schwab announced that it would eliminate the fees it charges customers for trades.

Weeks later, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp said they would merge, creating a massive rival for E-Trade.

Morgan Stanley will acquire E-Trade’s 360 billion dollars (£279 billion) in assets and 5.2 million customers as part of the merger, which Morgan Stanley can then turn around and use to start making loans.

E-Trade has a popular online platform that helps businesses manage their employee stock plans, which will be merged into Morgan Stanley’s existing platform as well.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, if regulators and shareholders approve it.

Shares of Morgan Stanley fell 3.7% before the market opened, while E-Trade’s stock surged 24.1%.

E-TradeMorgan StanleyTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Qantas cuts flights to Asia amid coronavirus outbreakQantas cuts flights to Asia amid coronavirus outbreak

EU leaders wrangle over spending amid post-Brexit budget summitEU leaders wrangle over spending amid post-Brexit budget summit

Astronomers observe Jupiter-like planet with shortest orbitAstronomers observe Jupiter-like planet with shortest orbit

Egypt’s once-reviled street dogs finding popular acceptanceEgypt’s once-reviled street dogs finding popular acceptance


Lifestyle

The singer is no stranger to sporting an array of pastel nail polishes.7 times Harry Styles had the perfect manicure

Gareth Cotter-Stone explores the magical city on the west coast of Ireland.Why you should visit Galway, European Capital of Culture 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »