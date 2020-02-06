More than three million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit

More than three million EU citizens have applied to live and work in the UK after Brexit, according to the British Home Office.

The department announced on Thursday the latest up-to-date internal figures of how many people have applied for the EU Settlement Scheme.

More than 2.7 million applicants have been granted permission to remain in the UK so far, according to the announcement.

Meanwhile, official figures published at the same time show more than 2.7 million applications were made up until the end of last year.

Between August 28 2018 and December 31 2019, more than 2.4 million applications were finalised, the Home Office data showed.

Of these, 58% were granted settled status – a permanent right to remain – and 41% were handed pre-settled status, which gives them temporary permission to keep living in the country and the chance to reapply once they have done so for five years.

There were 12,950 applications void or withdrawn, 3,280 classed as “invalid” and six refused on suitability grounds – valid applications which were denied because the applicants were regarded as serious or persistent criminals.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I’m delighted that there have already been more than three million applications to the hugely successful EU Settlement Scheme.

“It’s the biggest scheme of its kind in British history and means that EU citizens can evidence their rights for decades to come.

“It’s now time for EU countries to adopt a similar scheme.”