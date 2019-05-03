NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
More than one million evacuated as Cyclone Fani hits India’s east coast

Friday, May 03, 2019 - 07:14 AM

Cyclone Fani has made landfall on India’s eastern coast as a grade 5 storm, lashing the empty beaches with rain and winds gusting up to 127mph.

The India Meterological Department said the “extremely severe” cyclone in the Bay of Bengal hit the coastal state of Odisha at 8am local time (3.30am BST) on Friday.

India’s National Disaster Response Force said around 1.2 million people have been evacuated from low-lying areas of Odisha and moved to nearly 4,000 shelters.

Street collapsed amid high winds on the outskirts of Puri (AP)

Odisha special relief commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said communications have been disrupted in some areas, but no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Fani is the fiercest storm to hit the area since 1999, when a cyclone killed around 10,000 people and devastated large parts of Odisha.

- Press Association

Cyclone Fani

