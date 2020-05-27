News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

More than 500 scientists to map Covid-19 effects and treatments in blood

More than 500 scientists to map Covid-19 effects and treatments in blood
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 11:30 PM

More than 500 scientists from around the world have formed a coalition to share data on coronavirus based on techniques which examine people’s blood.

The Covid-19 MS Coalition is made up of leading mass spectrometry experts who will work together to look at the ways the virus is present in patients’ blood and examine how it is structured.

The aim is to refine testing approaches, look at treatment options, and determine isolation requirements.

Mass spectrometry (MS) is able to measure molecules that change in a patient’s blood as the infection takes hold.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

It can be used to find out what they are, and how many of them there are.

The coalition, announced in The Lancet, and coordinated from The University of Manchester, is looking for biomarkers that will determine how a given individual will respond to the virus.

These allow hospital labs to predict the outcome of the disease and to target treatment accordingly.

Mass spectrometry will also help develop effective treatments by targeted studies that measure the decrease in these markers.

Professor Perdita Barran, director of the Michael Barber Centre for Collaborative Mass Spectrometry, at The University of Manchester, said: “By cooperating in this way, the scientists working in the coalition will have access to many more sources of data from around the world.

“We will be pooling our expertise and we believe we will be able to work much faster and have an impact on a range of priorities; from testing, to treatment and vaccination.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19University of ManchesterTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Man arrested over fatal arson attack at Kyoto anime studioMan arrested over fatal arson attack at Kyoto anime studio

Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Donald Trump tweetsTwitter adds fact-check warnings to Donald Trump tweets

Chimpanzee lip smacks offer new insight into the evolution of human speechChimpanzee lip smacks offer new insight into the evolution of human speech

Police interview witness over Dominic Cummings’ alleged lockdown breachPolice interview witness over Dominic Cummings’ alleged lockdown breach


Lifestyle

The model mum took a coronavirus test in preparation for the procedure.Everything to know about breast implant removal, as Chrissy Teigen says she’s undergoing surgery

Cathal Coughlan is known for his part in Microdisney, but for many people his best output came with the harder-edged band he formed afterwards, writes Ed PowerB-Side the Leeside: The Fatima Mansions and the story of 'Viva Dead Ponies'

Limerick singer-songwriter Emma Langford recently released a new single ‘Mariana’ available to buy on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to Safe Ireland.Question of Taste: Singer-songwriter Emma Langford

These jammy thumbprint cookies are dangerously moreish.Jammy thumbprint cookies recipe

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »