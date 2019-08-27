More than 350 arrested during Notting Hill Carnival

UK Police have said they arrested 353 people across both days of Notting Hill Carnival, with almost half the arrests drug-related.

Scotland Yard said 242 arrests were carried out on Monday, with 111 arrests the previous day.

At least 30 Met officers had suffered minor injuries during the carnival by 10.10pm on Monday, with 37 arrests recorded for assaults on police.

There were also 37 arrests for the possession of offensive weapons and 162 for drugs.

Police were given extra stop and search powers for the duration of the carnival via a section 60 order.

Commander Dave Musker, the Met’s lead officer for Notting Hill Carnival 2019, said: “Although I am happy with the smooth running of the festivities, I am, once again, extremely disappointed that a number of people feel that they can assault my officers who are working in very difficult circumstances to try and protect everyone in attendance.

“Officers put themselves on the frontline and should, under no circumstance be assaulted for protecting the public. We will adopt a zero tolerance approach to any assault on police officers.”

Assistant chief constable Robin Smith said revellers could expect to see a “high visibility presence” of officers into the early hours of Tuesday as the carnival concluded.”

- Press Association