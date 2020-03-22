News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

More than 20 Colombian prisoners die in riot over coronavirus fears

More than 20 Colombian prisoners die in riot over coronavirus fears
Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 07:08 PM

A deadly riot broke out in a prison in Colombia’s capital, leaving 23 inmates dead.

Tensions rose on Sunday over the spread of Covid-19 in one of the country’s most vulnerable locations.

Justice minister Margarita Cabello described the events at the La Modelo prison in Bogota as an attempted prison escape.

But advocates for inmates argued officials had cracked down on prisoners staging a peaceful protest over conditions they feared would exacerbate infections with the virus.

The relative of an inmate cries outside La Modelo jail in Bogota (Ivan Valencia/AP)
The relative of an inmate cries outside La Modelo jail in Bogota (Ivan Valencia/AP)

“Today is a sad and painful day for the country,” Ms Cabello said.

The conflict at La Modelo, which houses both suspects and convicts of crimes ranging from burglary to drug trafficking, began late on Saturday.

Inmates shared videos online showing people outside their cells, yelling as shots rang out in the distance.

“They have us abandoned here,” one inmate exclaimed.

“They have us like dogs.”

On Sunday, evidence of the violence was still visible.

The body of one man lay face-up on a roof, dressed in bright blue shorts, white trainers and a bloody grey sweatshirt.

This was a criminal attempt to escape that was thwarted

Family members, many wearing protective masks, gathered outside, clamouring for information.

“We’re desperate because we don’t know anything,” one woman cried.

Authorities did not provide a detailed account of how the inmates had died, saying only that seven jail workers had also been injured, two critically.

Ms Cabello said no inmates had escaped and that to date, none had been diagnosed with coronavirus either.

“This was a criminal attempt to escape that was thwarted,” she said in a video statement.

Inmates point from inside La Modelo jail (Ivan Valencia/AP)
Inmates point from inside La Modelo jail (Ivan Valencia/AP)

Jhon Leon, director of Judicial Solidarity, an organisation that works to improve inmate conditions, said prisoners had planned a nationwide protest on Saturday evening after complaining about the dire state of jails for two weeks without getting a reply.

He said about 5,000 people housed in the jail, some of whom are kept six to a cell while others sleep in hallways.

Prisoners want elderly inmates and those with preexisting conditions to be moved to other locations and be put in isolation, he said.

They also want more information on whether any inmates have been tested for the coronavirus.

“This was a peaceful protest,” Mr Leon said.

“The response of authorities was overhanded.”

Colombia had confirmed 231 coronavirus cases and two deaths as of Sunday.

BogotaColombiacoronavirusCovid-19La ModeloTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Spanish coronavirus cases surge by 5,000 overnightSpanish coronavirus cases surge by 5,000 overnight

In Pictures: Coronavirus contrast of empty UK motorways and supermarket queuesIn Pictures: Coronavirus contrast of empty UK motorways and supermarket queues

Air raid sirens sound in Jordan to mark start of coronavirus lockdownAir raid sirens sound in Jordan to mark start of coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus leads to disruption and closures across Europe, Australia and USCoronavirus leads to disruption and closures across Europe, Australia and US


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reports on the performance of her domestic photovoltaic (PV) array after a long winterSolar Power: what’s up, sunshine?

Peter Dowdall has advice on how to plan ahead for the seasons to comeGardening: Time to take stock

If ever a celebration was warranted, it’s Mother’s Day. Anna Jarvis from Virginia in the US originally initiated the special day to honour her own mother who lost nine of her 13 children before they reached adulthood.Darina Allen: Mother's Day favourites from Ballymaloe

Home-schooling mum Joanna O’SullivanSchool Daze: The homeschooling mum

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »