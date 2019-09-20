News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

More than 1,000 people rescued and evacuated in Houston floods

More than 1,000 people rescued and evacuated in Houston floods
By Press Association
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 09:40 AM

Officials in Houston say there have been more than 1,000 rescues and evacuations because of rising waters caused by the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says the rescues and evacuations caused by the flooding were in the eastern part of the county.

A flash flood emergency for the area will remain in effect until 3pm on Thursday.

Officials are urging the public to stay off the roads.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says among those rescued were nine children and employees from a daycare centre that had taken on water in Aldine, about 10 miles north of Houston.

READ MORE

Millions take to streets for global climate strike

- Press Association

More in this Section

Antidepressant reduces anxiety rather than depression, study findsAntidepressant reduces anxiety rather than depression, study finds

Study reveals three billion fewer birds over North AmericaStudy reveals three billion fewer birds over North America

Canadian PM Trudeau cannot say how often he wore blackfaceCanadian PM Trudeau cannot say how often he wore blackface

Two to be sentenced for Emiliano Sala mortuary footageTwo to be sentenced for Emiliano Sala mortuary footage


Lifestyle

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with Chris O’Dowd thinking he’s better than Cork people

So, I put a link to a short story up for my students the other day. The story was by Michael Morpurgo and I was delighted to find an online copy. It can be challenging when you are relying on non-paper texts to teach.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I love physical books and always will

Celebrated actress Siobhán McSweeney may have found fame starring in a TV series set at the other end of the country, but Cork is never far from her thoughts, writes Ciara McDonnellHome is where the art is for Derry Girls actress

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »