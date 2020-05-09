News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

More migrants attempt to enter Britain as lockdown Channel crossings spike continues

More migrants attempt to enter Britain as lockdown Channel crossings spike continues
By Press Association
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 01:43 PM

More suspected migrants have been spotted on the south coast of England on Saturday as the huge increase in crossings since lockdown was imposed continues.

Pictures taken at the busy trade port show people wearing face masks being processed by officials.

It follows reports of another large influx of migrants to Britain on Friday.

A humanitarian charity said it is “little wonder” that so many people are risking their lives to cross the dangerous Dover straits because of “awful conditions” in French refugee camps.

The UK Home Office has yet to confirm how many migrants were brought to Britain on either day.

The department has only confirmed that “Border Force is currently dealing with a number of ongoing small boat incidents off the Kent coast” on Saturday.

A man thought to be a migrant is processed by Border Force officers after being brought to shore in Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A man thought to be a migrant is processed by Border Force officers after being brought to shore in Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Earlier this week, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel acknowledged that a recent increase in the number of migrant boats making the dangerous crossing of the English Channel is linked to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Since lockdown was announced in Britain on March 23, at least 609 migrants have been intercepted by UK authorities and brought ashore, according to data gathered by the PA news agency.

This is more than half of the entire total for 2020, which stands at at least 987.

These figures do not include crossings on Friday or Saturday, which the UK Home Office has so far refused to disclose.

Clare Moseley said conditions in France’s refugee camps are ‘awful’ (Steve Parsons/PA)
Clare Moseley said conditions in France’s refugee camps are ‘awful’ (Steve Parsons/PA)

Clare Moseley, founder of charity Care4Calais, said: “It’s little wonder people living in France’s refugee camps are desperate to make this dangerous crossing, given the awful conditions they face there.

“Coronavirus has made a bad situation life-threateningly worse. People are squeezed into tiny areas, they can’t social distance, and the support they relied on for survival is drastically reduced.

“These people are fleeing terrifying situations in some of the most dangerous parts of the world. They aim for the UK because they want to be safe.

“Many have family or other connections, and others know our language and want to integrate and contribute. Now more than ever, we need to give them a safe and humane way to have their requests for asylum fairly heard, that’s the way to end chaotic and dangerous channel crossings once and for all.”

READ MORE

National Return to Work Protocol includes handshake ban and Covid-19 induction training


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Migrants

More in this Section

Pence’s press secretary tests positive for coronavirusPence’s press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Venezuela seeks arrest of three US residents over role in failed attackVenezuela seeks arrest of three US residents over role in failed attack

No ‘dramatic overnight change’ to coronavirus lockdown measures, says UK ministerNo ‘dramatic overnight change’ to coronavirus lockdown measures, says UK minister

France and Germany hold low-key VE Day events due to coronavirusFrance and Germany hold low-key VE Day events due to coronavirus


Lifestyle

A new production line of fake antiquities in the Middle East was highlighted by the British Museum this week. It is aimed at private individuals with little or no knowledge of the originals.Antiques: New production line of fakes highlighted at British musueum

Buyers, sellers and auctioneers are proving resilient, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: Demand for rare and iconic works continues

With all this staying at home in the middle of spring cleaning season, there’s an approach to tackling the endless cycle of housework which the internet is loving, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Queen of clean Mrs Hinch lists her tips on maintaining your home

There has been a much publicised run on flour in the shops.Michelle Darmody: Using more unusual types of flour

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »