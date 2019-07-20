News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin marks Apollo 11 anniversary at launch site

Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin marks Apollo 11 anniversary at launch site
Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 10:07 PM

Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin marked the 50th anniversary of humanity’s first moon landing at the Apollo 11 launch site.

Mr Aldrin accompanied US vice president Mike Pence to Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre on Saturday and showed him the pad where he began that momentous journey 50 years ago.

Mr Aldrin was later given a standing ovation during a speech by Mr Pence.

Buzz Aldrin, left, with Mike Pence, centre, and Rick Armstrong, son of Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong at pad 39a, where the launch of Apollo 11 took place (John Raoux/AP)
Buzz Aldrin, left, with Mike Pence, centre, and Rick Armstrong, son of Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong at pad 39a, where the launch of Apollo 11 took place (John Raoux/AP)

Mission commander Neil Armstrong, the first man to step on to the moon on July 20, 1969, died seven years ago.

Command module pilot Michael Collins did not attend the Florida celebration.

Mr Pence said Apollo 11 was the only event of the 20th century that “stands a chance of being widely remembered in the 30th century”.

He reiterated the Trump administration’s push to put Americans back on the moon by 2024.

The golden anniversary is being celebrated at events across the US.

At the Kennedy Space Centre cars were backed up for miles Saturday outside the visitor complex.

In Armstrong’s home town of Wapakoneta, Ohio, runners competed in Run to the Moon races.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Astronauts blast off on moon landing anniversaryAstronauts blast off on moon landing anniversary

One giant leap for mankind: World marks 50 years since first step on the moonOne giant leap for mankind: World marks 50 years since first step on the moon

BBC Apollo 11 broadcaster: Why I ignored orders during moon landingBBC Apollo 11 broadcaster: Why I ignored orders during moon landing

5 interstellar Airbnbs to mark the anniversary of the moon landing5 interstellar Airbnbs to mark the anniversary of the moon landing

MoonTOPIC: Moon landing anniversary

More in this Section

Mini tornado hits village in the UKMini tornado hits village in the UK

Judge orders R Kelly moved to New York for court hearingJudge orders R Kelly moved to New York for court hearing

Hunt ‘extremely concerned’ by seizure of two oil tankers in Persian GulfHunt ‘extremely concerned’ by seizure of two oil tankers in Persian Gulf

Drivers interviewed after cars crash into crowds at UK charity meetDrivers interviewed after cars crash into crowds at UK charity meet


Lifestyle

Celebrate the anniversary by finding lift off without even leaving the earth, at these stateside visitor centres and museums, says Sarah Marshall.America’s top space-age attractions to celebrate 50 years since the moon landing

For bookworms and classic movie buffs, the notion of a London park will forever conjure up images of Mary Poppins with the Banks children in tow.Inside/ Out: Park life is looking up in London by Eve Kelliher

“Does anyone want to be my friend?” roared my five year old as he walked into the playground at our French campsite on holidays.Learner Dad: 'It can be heartbreaking watching your kids try make friends on holiday'

These handy product edits are so useful for travelling, says Katie Wright.Palettes pack a punch: The travel must have

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »