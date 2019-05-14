NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Montana Governor becomes 22nd Democrat to enter presidential race

Montana Governor Steve Bullock. Screenshot from announcement video
By Joel Slattery
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 - 11:36 AM

Montana Governor Steve Bullock has announced his is running for US president, becoming the 22nd Democrat Party challenger to Donald Trump.

The crowded Democrat field expanded further today with Bullock's announcement promising “a fair shot for everyone.”

"To give everyone a fair shot, we must do more than defeat Donald Trump. We have to defeat the corrupt system that keeps people like him in power, and we need a fighter who's done it before," he posted in a tweet alongside his announcement video.

Mr Bullock won a second term as Governor on the same day that Trump who the state by over 20 points.

The latest poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden has a clear lead so far with 40% support. Behind him is Bernie Sanders with 16%, according to Real Clear Politics who calculate the average of all major polls .

Those two are only over 10%.

At present, Donald Trump's only challenger on the Republican side is Bill Weld, who was the Vice Presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party in 2016 before switching back to the GOP to challenge the president in a primary.

