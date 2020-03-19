News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Monaco’s head of state contracts coronavirus

Monaco’s head of state contracts coronavirus
By Press Association
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 03:40 PM

Monaco’s ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for coronavirus but a palace statement said his health is not worrying.

Albert, 62, appears to be the first head of state who has publicly said he has contracted the virus.

In a statement, the palace said he is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his US actress mother.

It says Albert is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with members of his government.

Prince Albert with his wife Princess Charlene (Daniel Cole/AP)
Prince Albert with his wife Princess Charlene (Daniel Cole/AP)

In the statement, the ruler urged residents of his tiny Mediterranean principality to respect confinement measures.

Albert is the second child of Princess Grace — formerly Grace Kelly — and Prince Rainier of Monaco. He became a five-time Olympic bobsledder and in recent years has been a global environmental campaigner.

Fluent in English and French, Albert graduated from Amherst College in Massachusetts with a degree in political science in 1981, and is a member of the International Olympic Committee.

He and his wife, the former Charlene Wittstock, have twin children.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

Africa sees ‘extremely rapid evolution’ of coronavirus pandemic

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Each and every one of us has got a part to playLetter to the Editor: Each and every one of us has got a part to play

Letter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirementLetter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirement

Covid-19: First-time father backs neonatal unit 'dad-ban' saying 'babies and nurses come first'Covid-19: First-time father backs neonatal unit 'dad-ban' saying 'babies and nurses come first'

TD calls for greater social welfare flexibility for people susceptible to Covid-19TD calls for greater social welfare flexibility for people susceptible to Covid-19

coronavirusCovid-19MonacoPrince AlbertTOPIC: Coronavirus