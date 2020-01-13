News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Model Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein rape trial

Monday, January 13, 2020 - 06:53 PM

Supermodel Gigi Hadid could be selected as a juror in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial after telling a judge she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts”.

Hadid, who lives in Manhattan, turned heads as part of the latest pool of 120 potential jurors summoned for the case.

The 27-year-old said she has met Weinstein and actress Salma Hayek, a potential witness, but she could remain impartial. She was asked to return on Thursday for additional questioning.

Surrounded by photographers as she left the courthouse, Hadid said: “I’m not allowed to talk about jury duty. I’m sorry.”

Gigi Hadid walks out of the Manhattan court (Ted Shaffrey/AP)
Weinstein, 67, is accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006.

Hadid was questioned during an initial screening process, now on its fifth day, that has been hampered by a host of challenges and distractions.

They include defence requests for the judge to step aside and for jury selection to be held in secret, both of which were denied, and a noisy protest outside the courthouse.

Both sides hope to deliver opening statements before the end of the month.

If convicted at a trial expected to last into March, Weinstein could face life in prison.

The former studio boss behind Oscar winners such as Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare In Love has said any sexual activity was consensual.

About 120 prospective jurors are being summoned to court each day. Last Tuesday, they were introduced as a group to Weinstein and were read a list of names that could come up at trial, including actresses Hayek, Charlize Theron and Rosie Perez.

As his New York trial was getting under way a week ago, Los Angeles prosecutors announced new charges in a separate case against Weinstein.

Those charges accuse him of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another on consecutive nights in 2013, days before he walked the Oscars red carpet with his then-wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, who was pregnant at the time.

Weinstein has not entered a plea in the Los Angeles case, which will be tried later.

Gigi Hadid Harvey Weinstein

