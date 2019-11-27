Model and actor Godfrey Gao dies on set in China aged 35

Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while on set in China.

Gao was filming a sports reality show in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo on Wednesday when he died.

His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed his death.

The 35-year-old was filming Chase Me, a Chinese variety series, when he reportedly fell while running.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to his agency.

The Taiwan-born Gao initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

He acted in numerous television dramas and movies, including a role in the Hollywood film The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones.