Mixed reaction to use of Spanish in televised Democratic debate

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 10:28 PM

Some Democratic presidential hopefuls spoke some Spanish during the first televised debate of the 2020 election, evoking praise from some Latino activists and eye rolls from others.

Advocates looking for clues about how candidates would respond to issues facing Latinos saw the Spanish-speaking move Wednesday night as promising and sincere.

Critics called the moves “hispandering”, a term used to describe pandering to the Hispanic community.

Their efforts were a testament to the fact that Latinos are on track to be the largest racial or ethnic group eligible to vote in 2020 with 32 million, according to figures from the Pew Research Centre.

The candidates who spoke some Spanish were former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, US Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, and former US Housing Secretary Julian Castro.

- Press Association

2020DemocratsSpanish

