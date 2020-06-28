News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mississippi close to removing confederate emblem from its flag

Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 11:52 PM

Politicians in Mississippi are working to change the state flag by removing a Confederate battle emblem that is broadly condemned as racist.

The Mississippi state House passed a bill by 91-23 with broad bipartisan support, sending it to the state’s Senate for more debate.

Republican house speaker Philip Gunn, who has pushed for five years to change the flag, said: “How sweet it is to celebrate this on the Lord’s day. Many prayed to Him to bring us to this day. He has answered.”

People in favour and in opposition to the current flag have been demonstrating (AP/Rogelio V. Solis)
Republican governor Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill, and the state flag would lose its official status as soon as he signs the measure. A commission would design a new flag that cannot include the Confederate symbol and that must have the words “In God We Trust”.

Under the legislation, the new design – without the Confederate symbol – would be put on the ballot at the presidential election on November 3, but it would be the only choice. If a majority accept the new design, it would become the state flag. If a majority reject it, the commission would design a new flag using the same guidelines.

The flag’s supporters resisted efforts to change it for decades, but rapid developments in recent weeks have changed dynamics on this issue in the tradition-bound state.

As protests against racial injustice recently spread across the US, including Mississippi, leaders from business, religion, education and sports have spoken forcefully against the state flag. They have urged legislators to ditch the 126-year-old banner for one that better reflects the diversity of a state with a 38% black population.

The state House and Senate met on Saturday and by a two-thirds margin, suspended legislative deadlines so a flag bill could be filed. Spectators cheered as each chamber voted, and politicians seeking the change embraced each other.

Democratic senator David Jordan, who is African American, has pushed for decades to change the flag. He smiled broadly after Saturday’s vote and said: “This is such a metamorphosis.”

Mississippi has the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem – a red field topped by a blue X with 13 white stars. The flag has been divisive for generations. All of the state’s public universities have stopped flying it, as have a growing number of cities and counties.


