NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Missing plane carrying Emiliano Sala found

Sunday, February 03, 2019 - 09:36 PM

Wreckage from the plane which disappeared with Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson on board has been found in the English Channel.

David Mearns, a marine scientist who is directing the private search, said on Twitter:

"Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN.

"As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV. #EmilianoSala."

Mr Mearns added: "The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by Police. The AAIB will be making a statement tomorrow. Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David."

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Mearns said:

This is about the best result we could have hoped for the families.

"But tonight they have heard devastating news and in respect of the families I won't comment any further about what has happened."

A fresh search for the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson got underway today.

Two vessels using sonar took part in the search north of Guernsey.

The Piper Malibu N264DB carrying 28-year-old Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, disappeared over the English Channel on January 21 after leaving Nantes in France for Cardiff.

- PA and additional reporting by Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

SalaPlane Crash

Related Articles

Passengers injured as jet overshoots runway in Guyana

Lion Air jet’s problems before crash highlighted as new details emerge

Divers recover Lion Air jet’s flight data recorder on Indonesia sea floor

Airport worker dies after plane’s crash landing in Russia

More in this Section

Pope Francis urges politicians of all faiths to oppose abortion

UK could see coldest night in almost a decade as big freeze continues

Men stopped attempted rape of teenager and held suspect until police arrived

Donald Trump plays round of golf with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'I wanted to prove that I could do it all. It was the greatest lie I ever told myself'

The Irish revolution: The story behind the documentary

One to watch: Meet Irish actress Fiona Glascott

Tried and tested: The latest skin balms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »