Missing plane carrying Emiliano Sala found

Wreckage from the plane which disappeared with Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson on board has been found in the English Channel.

David Mearns, a marine scientist who is directing the private search, said on Twitter:

"Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN.

"As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV. #EmilianoSala."

Shipwreck hunter David Mearns says that his crew have found the plane carrying missing Cardiff City player Emiliano Sala Read more on this breaking story: https://t.co/tkLs5NGsRh pic.twitter.com/WZOCeNwOqX — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 3, 2019

Mr Mearns added: "The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by Police. The AAIB will be making a statement tomorrow. Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David."

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Mearns said:

This is about the best result we could have hoped for the families.

"But tonight they have heard devastating news and in respect of the families I won't comment any further about what has happened."

A fresh search for the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson got underway today.

Two vessels using sonar took part in the search north of Guernsey.

The Piper Malibu N264DB carrying 28-year-old Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, disappeared over the English Channel on January 21 after leaving Nantes in France for Cardiff.

- PA and additional reporting by Digital Desk