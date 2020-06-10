News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Minneapolis police chief takes on union and promises change

Minneapolis police chief takes on union and promises change
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 09:58 PM

The Minneapolis Police Department has said it will withdraw from police union contract negotiations.

Chief Medaria Arradondo also announced initial steps in what he said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Faced with calls from activists and a majority of City Council members to dismantle or defund the department, Mr Arradondo also said he would use a new system to identify problem officers early and intervene.

Mr Arradondo promised ‘transformational’ reforms (AP/Jim Mone)
Mr Arradondo promised ‘transformational’ reforms (AP/Jim Mone)

“We will have a police department that our communities view as legitimate, trusting and working with their best interests at heart,” he said at a news conference more than two weeks after Mr Floyd died after a white officer pressed his knee into the handcuffed black man’s neck even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Activists have pointed to racial inequities and brutality, as well as a system that rarely disciplines problem officers. The officer who had his knee on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, had 17 complaints against him and had been disciplined only once.

Mr Arradondo said reviewing the union contract is the first step towards change. He said it is debilitating for a chief when an officer does something that calls for termination, but the union works to keep that person on the job.

Advisers will look for ways to restructure the contract to provide more transparency and flexibility, he said. The review will look at critical incident protocols, use of force, and disciplinary protocols, including grievances and arbitration, among other things.

“This work must be transformational, but I must do it right,” Mr Arradondo said.

The union’s contract expired on December 31 but remains in effect until there is a new one, according to the city’s website. Talks began in October and eventually included a state mediator; the last discussion was in early March, when the coronavirus led to talks breaking off.

Mr Arradondo fired the four officers who were at the scene of the encounter with Mr Floyd the day after his death. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter, and the other three officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

Mr Arradondo’s predecessor, Janee Harteau, and mayor Jacob Frey are among those who have complained that the police union is an obstacle to change.

Mr Frey, who praised Mr Arradondo’s announcement, said this week that the city has difficulty terminating and disciplining officers because of the union.

Bob Bennett, a lawyer who has sued the department many times over police misconduct allegations, has said that the union has more sway over police conduct than chiefs do.

While a majority of City Council members called for dismantling the department, they provided no clear plan on how that would happen. Mr Frey has said he would not support abolishing the department.

Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison, who is prosecuting the four officers, told The Associated Press that he is not calling for dismantling or defunding the department but that the people who are “should be listened to rather than dismissed”.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

George FloydMedaria ArradondoMinneapolis PoliceTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Woman hit by police horse at London Black Lives Matter protest ‘shocked’ by force’s responseWoman hit by police horse at London Black Lives Matter protest ‘shocked’ by force’s response

'Highly dangerous' man admits rape and false imprisonment in 90s that left victim with 'decades of emotional trauma''Highly dangerous' man admits rape and false imprisonment in 90s that left victim with 'decades of emotional trauma'

Richmond protesters topple Columbus statue and throw it in lakeRichmond protesters topple Columbus statue and throw it in lake

Death toll from Pakistan building collapse risesDeath toll from Pakistan building collapse rises


Lifestyle

The actress, 44, and another Hollywood power hitter, Kerry Washington, have teamed up to star in and produce Little Fires Everywhere, the Amazon Prime Video series based on Celeste Ng’s acclaimed 2017 novel.Reese Witherspoon on Little Fires Everywhere and women's power partnerships

The veteran singer-songwriter tells Ed Power about his 1999 album, and earlier encounters with the likes of Phil Lynott and Eric Clapton.B-Side the Leeside: Freddie White and My Country

Born in Bristol, Tom Lane is a composer based in Dublin who has been involved in regular projects at Cork Midsummer Festival. He speaks to Des O'Driscoll.Question of Taste: Tom Lane

For this special edition, there are no marks for what are my essentials, in lockdown or release. Brands matter less than their contents, though I spend on local brands and in small local shops and markets wherever possible.Flavour enhancers: Top 8 must-have standbys

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »