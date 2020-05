The Minneapolis officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in custody after pleading that he could not breathe, has been arrested.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin. A demonstrator displays a T-shirt with a picture of George Floyd (Ringo HW Chiu/AP)

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.