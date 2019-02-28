Minister quits government to fight for Brexit and warns of UK humiliation

A minister has quit the Government over Theresa May’s decision to allow MPs to vote on extending Brexit negotiations beyond the scheduled withdrawal date of March 29.

Leave-backing agriculture minister George Eustice said he wanted to return to the backbenches “to be free to participate in the critical debate that will take place in the weeks ahead”.

He warned that prolonging the two-year Article 50 negotiation process could result in “the final humiliation of our country”, as the EU would dictate the terms of any extension.

Britain needs to be “ready to face down the European Union here and now” and to be prepared to walk out without a deal if necessary, he said in his resignation letter to the Prime Minister.

“We cannot negotiate a successful Brexit unless we are prepared to walk through the door,” the Camborne and Redruth MP wrote.

