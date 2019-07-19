News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Mini tornado hits village in the UK

Mini tornado hits village in the UK
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 10:33 PM

A miniature tornado has swept through Greater Manchester in England, damaging buildings and cars and leaving debris strewn in its wake.

The tornado hit areas around Manchester Airport to the south of the city centre at around 5pm today.

Dan Teasdale tweeted some footage of the swirling cloud over the Tatton Park Flower Show.

Mr Teasdale joked: “It were big, it were windy and it was wet as an otter’s pocket.”

Elsewhere, Martin Kevill, 32, tweeted some footage of an uprooted tree in Cheshire with the words “Erm there’s been a tornado in #Mobberley.”

Mr Kevill, who works in the creative industries, told PA the tornado hit the small village at around 4.45pm.

“We were in the pub over the road and heard some pretty abnormal gusts. The pub rumbled and we ran outside to see what it was.

“The road was pitch black and it was really dark.”

He continued: “When the gusts passed, a tree ripped up and fell over into a field of llamas.

“Then after a moment or two, the clouds moved along and it was actually quite clear again apart from the rain.

“I think a tree went over the train line a few metres away. The llamas are fine but there’s a valley of horrific building damage through the area.”

Mr Kevill said there had been no warning about what was coming, but that the rain had been lashing down for about an hour before the tornado hit.

The UK's Met Office posted data from Manchester Airport, saying: “Not very often an airport reports a funnel cloud by @manairport’s earlier observation reported ‘FC’ with heavy showers.”

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told PA the ingredients needed for a tornado are unstable air through stormy conditions and “wind shear”.

Wind shear is air travelling in different directions at different heights in the atmosphere.

“Those ingredients were there at the right time across the Manchester area this afternoon,” he said.

It is known as a funnel cloud until it touches the ground and causes damage.

The UK normally sees between 30 and 50 a year.

Bruce Moran posted a picture of a car with a crumpled bumper and a sheet of metal lodged in someone’s front garden.

He wrote: “Yup. True Story. Tiles, roofs, trees … smashed cars. Seemingly a five minute torrent of madness.”

In 2005, one of the strongest tornadoes ever recorded in the UK hit Birmingham, carving a 7km path of destruction through the suburbs of the city.

It uprooted around 1,000 trees, lifted the roofs from buildings and overturned cars but miraculously no-one was killed.

Nineteen people were injured however, three of them seriously.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Trading Up: Three bedroom in Ballinlough, Cork €310,000Trading Up: Three bedroom in Ballinlough, Cork €310,000

Upgraded home perfect for those wishing to downsizeUpgraded home perfect for those wishing to downsize

Tiger found resting in house after flooding in IndiaTiger found resting in house after flooding in India

Judge orders R Kelly moved to New York for court hearingJudge orders R Kelly moved to New York for court hearing

Greater Manchestertornado

More in this Section

People run into streets as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits AthensPeople run into streets as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Athens

Ex-president Jacob Zuma pulls out of South Africa corruption inquiryEx-president Jacob Zuma pulls out of South Africa corruption inquiry

Gibraltar chief meets Iran’s foreign minister in bid to defuse tanker rowGibraltar chief meets Iran’s foreign minister in bid to defuse tanker row

‘Predatory paedophile’ jailed for life for Lucy McHugh murder in UK‘Predatory paedophile’ jailed for life for Lucy McHugh murder in UK


Lifestyle

Garbage offered a pop twist on grunge’s maximalist angst when they materialised in a dramatic swirl in the mid-Nineties. Like a candy-cane Nirvana, they were bleak and baroque but with tunes you could hum in the dark.Garbage's return to Dublin well worth the wait

Circle back to fashion's hottest retro print, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: Circling back to fashion's hottest retro print

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

Kya deLongchamps reports back on the performance of her photovoltaic array and wonders if it could handle the addition of an electric carDIY: Get ready for a natural high

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »