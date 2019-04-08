NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Milestones Theresa May could still pass after 1,000 days as PM

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 10:41 AM

Theresa May clocked up 1,000 days as British Prime Minister on Monday, April 8.

She has indicated her intention to stand down before the next round of Brexit talks – but there are a number of key milestones she could pass before the end of her premiership.

May 29 2019:

The date on which Mrs May will have spent more time as Prime Minister than Gordon Brown. The Labour leader managed two years and 318 days in 10 Downing Street, from 2007 to 2010.

June 27 2019:

Mrs May overtakes another prime minister – Neville Chamberlain, whose premiership lasted two years and 348 days from 1937 to 1940.

(PA Graphics)

July 13 2019:

The third anniversary of Mrs May becoming Prime Minister.

August 12 2019:

A chance to outrun another PM – Jim Callaghan, whose premiership lasted three years and 29 days from 1976 to 1979.

December 8 2019:

Should Mrs May still be in office on this date, she will pass another of her predecessors – Arthur Balfour, prime minister for three years and 146 days from 1902 to 1905.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary resigns

More on this topic

Video: From chocolate teapots to prosecco-infused eggs – the weirdest Easter treats you can buy

An Easter auction at Ballea Castle

Fundraising page flooded with support after Wembley tweet

Jeremy Corbyn offers gardening tips to US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

KEYWORDS

000 days1gordon brownPrime MinisterTheresa May

More in this Section

New technique to spy on cell eating habits could aid cancer diagnosis

US pulls some troops from Libya as warring faction marches on Tripoli

Supporters call for release of jailed Brazilian ex-president Lula

Israeli PM vows to annex West Bank settlements if re-elected


Lifestyle

From struggling troubadour to chart-topper: David Gray takes to Bórd Gais Energy Theatre stage

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Opening Lines: Amongst us stupid people, I think finally weeds are having a moment

Appliance of Science: Do we have a poor sense of smell?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »