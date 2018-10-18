Home»Breaking News»world

Mike Pompeo says US will wait for inquiry before acting on missing journalist

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 04:52 PM

US secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he told Saudi Arabia’s rulers that the US takes “very seriously” the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

He said the US will await the outcome of investigations by the kingdom and Turkey before deciding how to respond.

Mr Pompeo addressed reporters after briefing President Donald Trump at the White House on his talks with leaders in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Mr Pompeo said the Saudis assured him they will conduct a “complete, thorough” investigation into Mr Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Mr Khashoggi is feared dead after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul more than two weeks ago.

- Press Association


