News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Mike Pence says US ‘stands with’ UK over Brexit ahead of meeting with Boris Johnson

Mike Pence says US ‘stands with’ UK over Brexit ahead of meeting with Boris Johnson
By Press Association
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 10:53 AM

Mike Pence has said the US “stands with” the UK’s decision to pursue Brexit ahead of a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The US vice president said his country “respects the will of the people” and offered “support” over the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

Mr Pence travelled to London overnight and will meet the politically embattled Mr Johnson today.

Air Force Two carrying US vice president Mike Pence and the second lady Karen Pence arrives at Stansted Airport (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)
Air Force Two carrying US vice president Mike Pence and the second lady Karen Pence arrives at Stansted Airport (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

His visit follows his trip to Dublin where he urged Ireland and the EU to negotiate a Brexit deal that respects the UK’s sovereignty.

Mr Pence met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and encouraged him to negotiate with Mr Johnson in “good faith” to reach an agreement that minimised disruption to commerce.

Speaking to reporters in Iceland yesterday, where he attended a trade and investment meeting, Mr Pence said: “The United States of America stands with the United Kingdom in its decision to leave the European Union.

READ MORE

Hundreds of millions of Facebook user phone numbers exposed

“That was a decision that was made by the people of the United Kingdom in a referendum, now the better part of three years ago.

“I’ll be travelling tonight to London. I’ll be meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discussing just that.”

Mr Pence said the US recognised that Brexit was “a complex issue” and his recent travels had reminded him of “the challenges that the Republic of Ireland faces having a contiguous border with the United Kingdom”.

“We remember the historic achievements of the Good Friday Agreement,” he added.

Mike Pence and his wife Karen wave as they arrive at the start of an official visit to the UK (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)
Mike Pence and his wife Karen wave as they arrive at the start of an official visit to the UK (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

“Make no mistake about it, America respects the sovereignty of the United Kingdom, respects the will of the people of the United Kingdom and we respect and support the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

“And we will continue to express that support and hope to see the European Union and the United Kingdom come together around that negotiating table that Prime Minister Johnson spoke of just a few days ago and reach an agreement that will meet the needs of the aspirations of the people of the United Kingdom and also provide for an orderly Brexit.”

British shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said: “Boris Johnson must finally show the backbone he has lacked in all his previous dealings with the Trump administration.

“The Prime Minister must stand up to them on Climate Change, on the Iran nuclear deal, and their wilful worsening of division and humanitarian crisis in the Middle East, but also stand up to Mike Pence personally regarding his abhorrent views on the LGBT+ community and the reproductive rights of women.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Latest: A matter of when UK general election happens, not if, says Labour

More on this topic

'Devastating from Jo Johnson': British PM’s brother resigns'Devastating from Jo Johnson': British PM’s brother resigns

Latest: A matter of when UK general election happens, not if, says LabourLatest: A matter of when UK general election happens, not if, says Labour

Boris Johnson faces new court fight in London over suspension of ParliamentBoris Johnson faces new court fight in London over suspension of Parliament

What is filibustering and why does it matter?What is filibustering and why does it matter?

TOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Getting shirty: Corbyn set to be handed ‘big girl’s blouse’ as giftGetting shirty: Corbyn set to be handed ‘big girl’s blouse’ as gift

Hundreds of millions of Facebook user phone numbers exposedHundreds of millions of Facebook user phone numbers exposed

Donald Trump shows ‘altered’ map which supports his tweets about hurricaneDonald Trump shows ‘altered’ map which supports his tweets about hurricane

Iran releases seven crew members from British-flagged tankerIran releases seven crew members from British-flagged tanker


Lifestyle

Rowena Walsh meets Rosie Smith-Dunne, an energetic 91-year-old who is happily still helping others after a lifetime of volunteering.Giving back: Meet the 91-year-old who continues to help others

Vermont-born singer-songwriter Sam Amidon will be in Cork next week to performing his tribute to Harry Smith and “his wild and woolly Anthology of American Folk Music”. The gig takes place at Live St Luke’s as part of the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival on Sunday, Sept 15, at 5.30pm.A Question of taste: Sam Amidon

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »