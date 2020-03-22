Mike Pence and wife test negative to coronavirus as US states restrict movement

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative for the coronavirus as three American states with a combined population of 70 million moved to restrict residents to their homes.

The couple were tested after a member of Mr Pence’s staff tested positive for the virus, with press secretary Katie Miller tweeting she was “pleased to report that the Covid-19 test results came back negative”.

The vice president had said the staffer, who did not have close contact with either Mr Pence or US President Donald Trump, was doing well.

Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence. — Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) March 22, 2020

The results came as California started restricting residents on Friday, and New York and Illinois are to follow this weekend. Connecticut and Oregon are preparing to do the same.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said state officials had considered establishing temporary hospitals on college campuses and in New York City’s main convention centre in preparation for a possible deluge of patients.

He said the US government is seeking to increase hospital bed capacity by 50% – up to 25,000 more beds. Officials have also identified two million protective masks to send to hot spots.

The state is reviewing four possible locations for temporary hospitals, which would be operated by the Army Corps of Engineers.

New York has seen about 10,400 coronavirus cases, with about 1,600 people taken to hospital.

The spread of the rapidly advancing virus has strained health care systems across the globe.

Italy’s grim toll from the virus continues to soar, with officials announcing 793 deaths and 6,557 new cases in the space of one day.

The country, which is at the heart of western Europe’s outbreak, now counts 53,578 known cases, and 4,825 deaths in total.

More than 60% of the latest deaths occurred in the northern region of Lombardy, whose hospitals have been reeling under a staggering case load that has left intensive care beds hard to find and respirators in short supply.